Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Posts another brilliant start
Ohtani (4-1) got the win against the Rays on Sunday giving up two earned runs on six hits over 7.2 innings, striking out nine and walking one in a 5-2 victory for the Angels.
Coming off a dominant 11-strikeout effort against the Twins, Ohtani was superb on the mound again and the 23-year-old has now yielded just three earned runs and posted a phenomenal 20:3 K:BB over his last 15 innings, bringing his ERA down to 3.35 and his WHIP to 1.07. It's stating the obvious at this point, but the fact that he's putting up those numbers as a pitcher while also slashing .321/.367/.619 at the plate is nothing short of ridiculous and a show of prolonged two-way dominance that is simply unprecedented in the modern era. His ability to play both roles at a high level is established - the main question now is whether the Angels will eventually decide to rest him less frequently and give him more at-bats between pitching starts, which would allow him to make even more of a fantasy impact at the plate.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Sits before start as always•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Slated for another Sunday's start•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Dominates Twins, denied win•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Batting cleanup Friday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Smacks fifth homer•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...