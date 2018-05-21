Ohtani (4-1) got the win against the Rays on Sunday giving up two earned runs on six hits over 7.2 innings, striking out nine and walking one in a 5-2 victory for the Angels.

Coming off a dominant 11-strikeout effort against the Twins, Ohtani was superb on the mound again and the 23-year-old has now yielded just three earned runs and posted a phenomenal 20:3 K:BB over his last 15 innings, bringing his ERA down to 3.35 and his WHIP to 1.07. It's stating the obvious at this point, but the fact that he's putting up those numbers as a pitcher while also slashing .321/.367/.619 at the plate is nothing short of ridiculous and a show of prolonged two-way dominance that is simply unprecedented in the modern era. His ability to play both roles at a high level is established - the main question now is whether the Angels will eventually decide to rest him less frequently and give him more at-bats between pitching starts, which would allow him to make even more of a fantasy impact at the plate.