Neto (oblique) did not resume baseball activities Friday as previously expected, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Neto indicated early in the week that he is no longer experiencing pain or discomfort and said that he was planning to resume baseball activities Friday. However, that plan did not come to pass, and the Angels now hope that the rookie shortstop can instead get back to such activities Sunday or Monday. Manager Phil Nevin suggested that Neto's ramp-up should not take long, so there's still a chance he can return to action by the end of next week.