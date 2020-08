Altuve batted seventh in the order and went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Altuve was scheduled to bat third but requested of manager Dusty Baker a drop from the top of the order, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. This was the first time Altuve's hit out of the seven-hole since his rookie season. His OPS is now at .566, which puts him ahead of only six major-league hitters with at least 75 plate appearances.