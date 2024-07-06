X-rays on Altuve's left hand came back negative following his removal from Friday's game versus Minnesota, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Altuve made an early exit from Friday's game in the eighth inning after taking a pitch off his hand, but he managed to escape the incident with only a bruise. It's possible he sits out a game or two in order to give his hand a chance to properly recover, but an extended absence isn't likely. The 34-year-old is slashing .387/.457/.516 with a homer and five RBI over his last seven games.