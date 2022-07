Andrus went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in a win over the Rangers on Saturday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

The veteran shortstop had one of only two extra-base hits for the Athletics on a quiet night for offense. Andrus hadn't produced anything more impactful than a single since July 8, but he does now have a six-game hitting streak and has reached safely in 19 of the last 20 games overall.