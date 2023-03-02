Biggio will split his playing time roughly equally between the infield and outfield this season, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Per manager John Schneider on Wednesday, Biggio will play "a ton" in the outfield in 2023, and the 27-year-old justified that confidence during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers when he made a dazzling sliding catch in right field, then doubled off a runner at first base. The Blue Jays have a lot of moving parts in the outfield, and while Biggio has mostly played right in the majors, he does have some experience in left and center as well. After managing only a .202/.318/.350 slash line over 97 games last season, however, he'll need to turn things around at the plate for any extra playing time to translate into real fantasy value.