Biggio isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Biggio has been platooning with righty Enrique Hernandez at third base since being acquired by the Dodgers. With lefty Patrick Sandoval on the mound for the Angels, it will be Hernandez who fills the hot corner Friday.
