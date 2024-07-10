Biggio went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 10-1 loss to the Phillies.

Biggio provided the Dodgers' lone run in the lopsided defeat with a solo shot off Zack Wheeler in the fifth inning. It's Biggio's first homer since joining Los Angeles on June 12. He'd gone just 1-for-13 in his previous seven contests. Overall, Biggio's slashing an uninspiring .197/.314/.286 with three homers, 11 RBI, 20 runs scored and two steals across 172 plate appearances between the Dodgers and Blue Jays this year.