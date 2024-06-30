Biggio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Biggio will head to the bench after he started at third base over the first two games of the series, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. Chris Taylor will step in at third base in place of Biggio, who is slashing just .167/.265/.167 with a 35.3 percent strikeout rate since being acquired from the Blue Jays on June 12.
