Biggio is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.
The lefty-hitting Biggio will once again hit the bench while the Dodgers face off against a lefty starter (Garrett Crochet) for the third time in four games. Platoon mate Enrique Hernandez gets the nod at third base in Biggio's stead.
