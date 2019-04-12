Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Blows save chance
Giles (0-1) allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out none in the ninth inning to blow the save chance and take the loss Thursday against the Red Sox.
Giles came on to begin the ninth inning with a one-run lead, and after recording the first outs without issue he quickly ran into trouble before allowing a walkoff single with the bases loaded. Though one of his walks was intentional, Giles struggled to throw strikes as just 12 of his 26 pitches found the zone. The two earned runs were the first surrendered by Giles this season, so there's likely no reason to panic over the security of his role yet.
