Martin (0-1) allowed one run on one hit and no walks while striking out one over one inning as he was charged with the loss Friday against the Mets.

Martin entered Friday's Opening Day contest in relief in the seventh inning, but he gave up the game's only run via a home run by Yoenis Cespedes with one out. The home run put him in line for the loss in the 1-0 contest. The 34-year-old recorded a 3.40 ERA and 65:5 K:BB over 55.2 innings with the Rangers and Braves last season, but his fantasy value is limited at this point due to the Braves' depth among late relievers.