Kelenic is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Atlanta will face its first left-handed starter of the season Sunday, so Kelenic will unsurprisingly head to the bench. He went 4-for-6 with a walk, two RBI and a caught stealing in the first two games of the season, which should help cement his strong-side platoon role. Adam Duvall will man left field and bat sixth versus Ranger Suarez.
