Brewers' Corey Knebel: Injury not deemed serious
General manager David Stearns reported Sunday that Knebel should be "fine" after exiting Saturday's game early with a minor knee issue, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Knebel was lifted from Saturday's contest after appearing to tweak his knee following a delivery on the wet mound. The Brewers seemed to have dodged a bullet, as it doesn't sound like the ailment puts their closer at any risk of missing Opening Day. The team may opt to sideline him for a few days as a precaution, but this doesn't sound like anything serious.
