The Brewers recalled Junk from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, and he could be a candidate to start Wednesday's game in Arizona, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Unless he's needed out of the bullpen in Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Junk will be joining the rotation as a replacement for Brandon Woodruff, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Over his first two outings at Nashville, Junk has turned in a 0.90 ERA and 0.80 WHIP across 10 innings. Junk should be reasonably stretched out for Wednesday's start, but his poor track record in a limited sample of big-league action with the Angels in 2021 and 2022 makes him a risky streaming option.