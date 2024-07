The Brewers recalled Junk from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Since his last appearance in the majors May 5, Junk has posted a 1.17 ERA and 1.24 WHIP alongside a 19:5 K:BB across 15.1 innings in Triple-A. He'll now be called upon to add depth to Milwaukee's bullpen as Enoli Paredes (forearm) heads to the injured list.