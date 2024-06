The Brewers optioned Junk to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Junk was called up from Triple-A on Saturday but didn't make any appearances out of the Milwaukee bullpen before being sent back to Nashville. He's made some starts with Nashville this season and could be thrust into the rotation as he rejoins the affiliate after the Brewers recalled two of Triple-A club's starters (Aaron Ashby and Tobias Myers) on Wednesday.