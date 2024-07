The Brewers optioned Junk to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

The Brewers officially activated Aaron Civale on Friday after acquiring him in a trade with the Rays on Wednesday, so Junk will head back to Nashville in order to create room on the 26-man roster. The 28-year-old righty didn't appear in a game during his 48-hour stint with Milwaukee, but he could be an option to return to the majors if the Brewers need a fresh arm in their bullpen.