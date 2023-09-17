O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a sprained right foot, Katie Woo of The Athleticreports.

It's unclear when exactly O'Neill suffered the injury, but he was mired in a 1-for-18 slump over his previous five games. The 27-year-old will be eligible to be reinstated during the final week of the regular season, but the Cardinals could opt to hold him out with nothing of consequence to play for. Juan Yepez was recalled in a corresponding move, though it'll be Richie Palacios taking O'Neill's place in left field Sunday.