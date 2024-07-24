O'Neill is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Colorado.
O'Neill reached the 20-homer mark for the season with a pair of long balls in Tuesday's win over the Rockies, earning him a day of rest for Wednesday's afternoon tilt. Jarren Duran is handling left field while Ceddanne Rafaela plays center for the Red Sox.
