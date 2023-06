Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Friday that O'Neill (back) will be shut down for the next 10 days, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill has been in a stall with his recovery from a lingering lower back injury and further testing conducted this week offered "no new findings," per Marmol. The 27-year-old outfielder initially went on the injured list May 5 and can now probably be ruled out until at least late June.