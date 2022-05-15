O'Neill is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

O'Neill is 2-for-20 with nine strikeouts over his past six contests, and he finds himself on the bench for the second consecutive game. According to Jones, the two straight off days are by design as the 26-year-old consulted with the coaching staff and is attempting to work on his swing. Juan Yepez will move to left field Sunday while Albert Pujols serves as the designated hitter.