Roe was waived by the Rays on Friday and elected free agency, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 34-year-old landed on the injured list Aug. 22 with the elbow issue and missed the remainder of the season, and it's unclear when he's expected to be fully healthy. Roe appeared in 10 games and had a 2.89 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB over 9.1 innings prior to the injury. The Rays apparently have some interest in re-signing the veteran right-hander.