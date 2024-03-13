I don't want to be negative. I don't like to be negative. In my ideal world, every player would live up to expectations, nobody would ever get hurt, and every Fantasy championship would end in a tie.

Okay, that last bit is a lie, but the rest is true, and I always feel like I have to get that out of the way when I'm writing or talking about my bust candidates for the upcoming season. I don't hate these players, obviously, despite what some of the less generous commenters might say. I'm not rooting for them to fail. I might even, under specific circumstances unique to a given draft, draft one or two of them.

It's not that I don't have the courage of my convictions, it's just that most of these bust calls come down to price. There are a handful of players I probably won't end up drafting in any of my 12 or so leagues this year, but I think I've already drafted at least three or four of them when they were the right price for the right league. And, in those instances, I especially hope I'm wrong about my skepticism.

But the truth of the matter is, someone on your team is going to disappoint you. If it's only one pick, you're probably walking to a championship, frankly. And some of these players below will still be very, very good Fantasy options, despite my pessimism. But in most of my drafts, most of the time, they won't be on my team. Here's why:

A month ago, before pitchers and catchers had even reported for Spring Training, I wrote my Busts 1.0 column, focus on 12 players I probably wasn't going to be drafting in 2024. Some stuff has changed since I wrote that, but my thoughts on many of the players haven't, so here's how this is going to work: I'm taking four names out of my Busts 2.0 picks, I'm keeping eight, and I'm adding six more, and I'm explaining my thoughts behind each decision below:

No longer a bust

Yainer Diaz, C, Astros – I initially opted to do a bust at each position, and Diaz was my catcher pick, given his lack of a track record at the MLB level. But his work in the upper-minors was in line with what he managed last season, and he has the quality-of-contact metrics to back it up, too. I'm usually not the one who drafts Diaz, but I can't exactly make the case for it.

George Kirby, SP, Mariners – I don't love Kirby's price, and he often goes as a top-five pitcher, which I really can't get behind. But, while I don't really see the upside for KIrby, who is neither a standout in quality of contact suppression nor strikeout rate, I do find it hard to see how things go wrong enough for him to be a true bust. A bad pick as a top-10 pitcher? Sure, but he's not someone I'm actively avoiding at this point.

Michael King, SP, Padres – King is another one I can't see myself drafting at his 13th-round cost, but I expected there to be more hype for him, and that hasn't really come to fruition. He's a high-risk, high-reward pitcher, with ace upside and significant injury concerns, and that's a fine pick in the middle rounds.

Emmanuel Clase, RP, Guardians – There are legitimate red flags in Clase's profile after his strikeout rate collapsed from 28.4% to 21.2% last season. However, he still has elite quality-of-contact suppression and control, and even if he's just a ~3.00 ERA pitcher, he's going to rack up a ton of saves. There are definitely worse closer picks you can make.

Still in Busts 2.0

Cody Bellinger, OF, Cubs – Bellinger made some real changes to his approach to help cut down on strikeouts, but he still wildly overperformed his quality-of-contact metrics in a way that makes me doubt the power and batting average from last season. It's a five-category skill set, but so is Christian Yelich's, and he goes two rounds later (and wasn't arguably the worst hitter in baseball for two seasons before 2023).

Matt McLain, SS, Reds – McLain has battled oblique injuries since the end of last season, which is a pretty big red flag. But there are some in his profile too, beginning with subpar contact rates, middling raw power, and an all-fields approach that may make it tough to maximize his power even in a very good park. I can certainly see the upside, but there's a lot of ways things can go wrong for a sixth-round pick with a limited track record.

Elly De La Cruz, SS, Reds – With top of the line power and speed, the best-case scenario for De La Cruz puts him in contention for the No. 1 pick this time last season. And while his defense likely insulates him from too much playing time risk, there's still a scenario where he ends up back in the minors, and it isn't an especially unlikely one – De La Cruz hit .191 with a 36% strikeout rate in the second half last season, so a repeat of that could earn him a demotion. It's not the likeliest outcome, but I'm not sure there's another player going inside the top-75 with as much demotion risk as De La Cruz – and his ADP is 28.0.

Ha-seong Kim, SS, Padres – The problem with Kim is that he just isn't a very good hitter. Last season was probably the best we're going to see from him with the bat, as the gap between his .313 expected wOBA and his .330 actual wOBA indicates. There's likely to be significant regression from a pretty low floor, and that's going to put even more pressure on him to run to make up for it. He stole 38 bases last season, and if he does that again, you're going to be happy with a top-100 pick even if the bat regresses. But if he steals 25 bases? Well, that's an awfully high premium to pay for what is no longer a difference-making stolen base total, and it's worth remembering he stole just 12 bases in 2022 and six in 2021.

Lane Thomas, OF, Nationals – In the minors, Lane Thomas had a .755 OPS. Prior to 2023 in the majors, Thomas had a .726 OPS. Before last year's All-Star break, Thomas had an .845 OPS; after the break, he had a .705 OPS. There's still a decent power-speed combination here, but it mostly just seems like Thomas got on a heater for a few months last season, and is likely to be a batting average liability on a bad offense. That's fine as a fourth outfielder; less so from a 10th-round pick.

Joshua Lowe, OF, Rays – The concern here is playing time, even before the hip injury that has Lowe's Opening Day status in question. The Rays faced two must-win games in the Wild Card round last season, and Lowe was on the bench for one of them. The Rays are going to try to eke out every minor edge they can, and if that means benching Lowe against lefties, they've already shown they will do that. That didn't stop Lowe from being a top-30 player in Roto leagues last season, but there's a razor-thin margin for error on this team. Lowe's plate discipline is pretty bad even though he was shielded from most tough lefties, and a month-long slump could cost him playing time in a way you can't really say for most top-100 picks.

Tyler Glasnow, SP, Dodgers – Glasnow is an incredible pitcher, but we're really spending a top-50 pick on him as the No. 12 SP? For a guy whose career high in innings at the MLB level is 120, and who hasn't reached 150 innings at any level since 2017? The Dodgers only goal this season is to get to October as healthy as possible, which means they're going to be extra-vigilant about injuries, and I just have a hard time betting on Glasnow to stay healthy at this point in his career. If the Dodgers got 70 innings out of Glasnow in the regular season but he's ready for October, that's probably a success in their eyes. And it would be a disaster for a third- or fourth-round pick.

Blake Snell, SP, FA – I already had Snell as a bust well before he made it to mid-March without signing. Teams are clearly skeptical of buying into the 2023 NL Cy Young award winner, and it's easy to see why: He had a 5.40 ERA on May 19 last season and was being discussed as a drop candidate in Fantasy circles. When he's on, Snell can post ERA and strikeout numbers few pitchers can compare to, but he also rarely posts helpful WHIPs, doesn't pitch consistently deep into games, and is as erratic as just about any pitcher in baseball. And he's still a top-70 pick by ADP? No way.

