Cubs' Cole Hamels: Likely to make one more rehab start
Hamels (oblique) will likely make one more rehab start before getting activated from the injured list either Aug. 2 or 3, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hamels pitched in a rehab game with Triple-A Iowa Tuesday, tossing 35 pitches over 2.1 innings. The Cubs will likely want to see the lefty go a bit longer in his next outing before deeming him ready for a return to the majors. Hamels has a 2.98 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 97:35 K:BB in 99.2 innings this season
