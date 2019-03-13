Cubs' Daniel Descalso: Slowed by sore shoulder
Descalso is battling a sore left shoulder, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The injury doesn't sound too serious, but Descalso is without a timeline for his return. It's possible the issue had been affecting his spring performance, as he's gone just 2-for-16 at the plate so far.
