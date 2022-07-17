Smyly allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out four in 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Mets in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Smyly's previous start was cut short after two innings due to performance, which didn't allow him to stretch out much after a nearly six-week absence with an oblique injury. He was much better Saturday, allowing a run to score on a third-inning groundout and another on an Eduardo Escobar solo shot in the fourth. Smyly threw 57 of 83 pitches for strikes, so he's almost up to a full starter's workload and shouldn't face much of a restriction, if any, after the All-Star break. He has a 4.22 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB across 49 innings in 11 starts this season.