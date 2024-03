Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Wicks will be part of the Opening Day rotation, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wicks won a spot on the strength of a 2.60 ERA and 12:2 K:BB over 17.1 innings this spring. The left-hander lacks strikeout upside, but a plus changeup and a good number of groundballs gives him a chance at deep-league fantasy relevance.