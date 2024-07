Wicks (oblique) has not been progressing through his throwing program as well as the Cubs had hoped, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wicks is reportedly still feeling the effects of the right oblique strain that sent him to the injured list in mid-June, so he has yet to advance beyond playing catch. He remains without a firm return timeline, though it's unlikely he returns to Chicago's rotation before the end of July.