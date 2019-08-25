Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Handed extra-innings loss Sunday
Chatwood (5-2) allowed two runs on three hits in his lone inning of work and took the loss Sunday against the Nationals.
Chatwood was the eighth Chicago pitcher to enter the game and he was ineffective in the 11th inning. The righty started the frame by allowing back-to-back hits, and then he uncorked a wild pitch that brought home a run to put Washington up 6-5. Chatwood has a middling 4.31 ERA this season and should stick in a long-relief role for the Cubs.
