Jameson (elbow) will throw another bullpen session Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Jameson is set to throw his third bullpen session since July 5. He's been ruled out for the rest of 2024, though his progress bodes well for his availability to begin 2025.
