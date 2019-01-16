Diamondbacks' Tyler Matzek: Agrees to minors deal with Arizona
Matzek signed a minor-league contract with Arizona on Tuesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Matzek has made 24 starts and one relief appearance in the big leagues, though none have come since 2015. The southpaw has been out of affiliated baseball since 2016. Last season with the Texas AirHogs of the independent American Association, he threw 88.2 innings with an unimpressive 5.89 ERA.
