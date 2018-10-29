Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: May opt out of contract
Kershaw said Sunday in the aftermath of the Dodgers' World Series loss to the Red Sox that he hasn't decided whether he'll opt out of the final two years of his contract and become a free agent this winter, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. "I've got three days now to think about [the contract situation] before anything happens. And so it will be an eventful three days for me, and I'll try to figure it out."
With the 2018 season officially coming to a close, he'll have until Wednesday to make a decision on his contract status for the upcoming campaign. If he opts out, Kershaw will forgo the $65 million remaining on his deal, though he likely wouldn't have much trouble recouping that amount -- and then some -- in free agency while re-signing with the Dodgers or joining another club. Although a stark decline in velocity this season in addition to recurring health issues in recent years casts some doubt about Kershaw's ability to continue pitching at an elite level well into his 30s, he was still unquestionably an ace-level talent in 2018. The southpaw delivered a 2.73 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in his 26 starts, with the stellar ratios somehow representing his worst marks since 2010.
