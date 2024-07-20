Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that the team could decide to have Kershaw (shoulder) make his season debut in a start against the Giants next week, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kershaw has been ramping up recently after undergoing left shoulder surgery in the offseason. He began a minor-league rehab assignment June 19 but had to put it on hold for over three weeks after experiencing soreness, though he was able to resume the stint July 13. In his most recent rehab start, Kershaw allowed three runs on six hits while striking out two batters over four innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. The future Hall of Famer tossed 67 pitches and topped out at 91.7 mph in that outing, so he's nearing a typical starter's workload, though he'll almost certainly be under a pitch count upon his Dodgers season debut. If Kershaw does forego another rehab appearance and instead rejoins Los Angeles, he'd likely start either Wednesday or Thursday at home against the Giants.