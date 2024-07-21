The Dodgers will activate Kershaw (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list to start Thursday's game against the Giants, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Earlier Saturday, manager Dave Roberts accidentally stated Kershaw would start Wednesday and Tyler Glasnow (back) would start Thursday, but the Dodgers will instead flip the order in which the two pitchers will make their respective returns from the IL. Kershaw experienced a couple of setbacks in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery that pushed back his 2024 debut, but he checked out fine upon making two minor-league rehab starts this month, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts across seven innings. He got up to 67 pitches in his most recent outing Friday with Triple-A Oklahoma City, so it's expected he'll be on some sort of pitch count Thursday.