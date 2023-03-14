Freeman (hamstring) is unlikely to play Wednesday against Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Freeman was removed from the lineup Tuesday against Colombia because of tightness in his hamstring. The former MVP will likely miss the contest against Mexico, and very well could miss the rest of the World Baseball Classic out of precaution. There should be further updates on Freeman's status in the coming days.
