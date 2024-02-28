Paxton will make his Cactus League debut Thursday against the Reds, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Paxton had the guaranteed money on his contract lowered when an unspecified issue arose during his physical. However, he hasn't been under any restrictions this spring and is full expected to be part of the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation.
