Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Goes deep in win
Grandal went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.
Grandal provided an insurance run with his one-out homer in the eighth, giving the Dodgers a three-run lead in the eventual 3-1 win. The 29-year-old leads all National League catchers with 22 long balls, and now with 60 RBI he sits within striking distance of topping his previous career bests in both home runs (27) and RBI (72).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....