Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Goes deep in win

Grandal went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

Grandal provided an insurance run with his one-out homer in the eighth, giving the Dodgers a three-run lead in the eventual 3-1 win. The 29-year-old leads all National League catchers with 22 long balls, and now with 60 RBI he sits within striking distance of topping his previous career bests in both home runs (27) and RBI (72).