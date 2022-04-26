Happy Tuesday, everyone! Mondays can be slow in baseball with fewer games and sometimes -- like yesterday -- no day games. There's nothing worse than when we don't have a day game to box score hunt or chase some kind of action. But despite a shorter slate, there were a lot of key takeaways from Monday's action on the diamond and a few very important injury updates from off the diamond.

It was a night for the aces on Monday with several standout performances from Brewers SP Corbin Burnes (who sports a 0.89 ERA and 0.59 WHIP with a 29:3 strikeout to walk ratio over his past three starts) and Max Scherzer (who racked up his second consecutive double-digit strikeout game and only allowed three combined hits and walks over seven shutout innings).

It was also another big night for one of the biggest surprises of the young 2022 season -- the next Giants reclamation project -- OF Joc Pederson. We talked about Pederson yesterday, and his rostership is still lower than it should be (62%). Pederson cranked his sixth home run on Monday -- his third over the past two days. He has a 98th percentile or better barrel rate and average exit velocity -- he's No. 1 in the MLB in xBA, xSLG and xwOBA. In other words, he's absolutely crushing the ball and absolutely belongs in your lineups. He's specifically useful in daily leagues where you can bench him against left-handed starters.

We'll dive into all of the action from Monday, notable pitching and hitting performances, injury updates and more, but first let's catch you up on what you might have missed on CBSSports.com/Fantasy/Baseball on Monday. Scott White featured several hitters and pitchers you'll want to consider grabbing off your waiver wire. Chris Towers dove into the trade market and featured six players to buy, three to sell. Chris also looked at the 2022 trend of power being down league-wide and what it means for Fantasy.

And of course, as always, you can follow to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

DeGrom injury update

Mets fans got some relatively good news late on Monday night just prior to midnight. SP Jacob deGrom received an MRI and CT scan on his right shoulder and it showed "considerable healing of the stress reaction on his scapula." Per the report, DeGrom has been cleared to begin "loading and strengthening of the shoulder" and will undergo another MRI in three weeks to check his progress. While it's encouraging news, it doesn't exactly provide us a definitive timetable. And because the Mets didn't say anything about a throwing program, we're left to assume deGrom won't begin throwing until at least after another three weeks when the doctors check on his progress.

Other standout hitters

Connor Joe, OF, Rockies: Joe delivered his fourth homer of the season on Monday and he's hitting the ball well vs. both left-handed pitchers and right-handed pitchers thus far in 2022. This breakout feels real.

Taylor Ward, OF, Angels: Ward collected a pair of homers on Monday and now has three since coming off the injured list. He's red hot right now, and while Ward's profile makes him unlikely to keep this up, he's worth scooping up now in deeper leagues if you need OF help.

Bo Bichette, SS, Blue Jays: One of the biggest busts of the early 2022 season (I know -- it's only April) hit a grand slam on Monday. That's the good news. The sobering news is that the one at-bat doubled both his home run and RBI total for the season.

Buy low on Hoskins?

Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins was part of the "profit pocket" this draft season, as coined by Frank Stampfl. The pocket of corner infielders (Hoskins, C.J. Cron, Josh Bell and Joey Votto) that you could get in a certain range of every draft and they would always stand as clear-cut value buys. Well, so far only two players from the pocket have cashed in -- but to be fair -- both Bell and Cron have returned nearly first-round value in the early season. Hoskins has struggled. But on Monday, he went 3-for-5 with two runs. When I took a look under the hood, the underlying numbers scream to me BUY LOW. Hoskins is crushing the baseball despite the poor results with a 93.4 MPH average exit velocity and a 60% hard hit rate.

News and lineup notes

Every night the Fantasy Baseball Today team dives into all of the happenings around the MLB from top performers to injuries, trades and more. The podcast is a must listen for any diehard, if I do say so myself. Tune in to the podcast to hear the FBT crew expand on the news and notes below.