Happy Friday! It's especially so for Giants fans out there as the team soared to 12 games over .500 thanks to more awesome heroics from 34-year old Brandon Crawford. Where did this come from!? Crawford had three more hits on Thursday, including his 11th home run of the season to go along with six RBI. Now I wouldn't go and drop Gleyber Torres or Dansby Swanson for him, but would I bench both for Crawford while he's hot? Sure!

While we're on the topics of undervalued veterans, let's give a shout out to Yuli Gurriel, who is playing the best ball of his career. He's up to a .333 batting average for the season with a .966 OPS. Gurriel is walking more than ever before with top-notch quality of contact. Feel free to try and sell high if somebody needs a first baseman, but if you don't get fair value in return, I have no problem sitting back and reaping the benefits.

Hill is an ageless wonder (when healthy)

When the Rays signed SP Rich Hill this offseason, he was mostly an afterthought only to come up at the end of Fantasy drafts after a forgettable 2020 season. It wasn't just 2020 working against Hill -- there wasn't much optimism surrounding him due to his age and landing spot. Hill has been doubted at various times throughout his career, so this was no different, and he has once again responded with a dominant stretch of outings.

On Thursday, Hill threw six innings of one-run ball. He allowed just two hits but walked four batters. The control isn't perfect and he only had four strikeouts in six innings, but he faced another lineup that simply couldn't score runs against him. Over his last five starts, Hill has a ridiculous 0.99 ERA and yet he's still only 55% rostered.

He's a must-add SP for us now and it's still surprising to see his percentage rostered so low despite his torrid stretch. Chris has moved him up to SP75 but admitted that feels a little low.

More news and notes

Prospect updates

If you want to dive a bit deeper into the prospects you need to know about now, Scott's in-depth prospects report breaks down the five prospects on the verge of being called up that you should stash and five on the periphery.

Blue Jays SS Austin Martin is currently out of the lineup for Double-A New Hampshire with a hand injury.

is currently out of the lineup for Double-A New Hampshire with a hand injury. Blue Jays SP Nate Pearson was cleared to return and start Friday at Triple-A after dealing with shoulder inflammation.

was cleared to return and start Friday at Triple-A after dealing with shoulder inflammation. Blue Jays SP Alek Manoah has now made three starts and he has allowed just one run combined. He also has a sparkling 27:3 strikeout to walk ratio over 18 innings pitched. He's lined up in the same spot of the rotation as Ross Stripling. We don't want to read too much into that, but ...

has now made three starts and he has allowed just one run combined. He also has a sparkling 27:3 strikeout to walk ratio over 18 innings pitched. He's lined up in the same spot of the rotation as Ross Stripling. We don't want to read too much into that, but ... Twins OF Alex Kirilloff has homered in two games as he rehabs that wrist injury at Triple-A.

has homered in two games as he rehabs that wrist injury at Triple-A. Twins OF Trevor Larnach hit his first career home run and it came off a lefty. He's now batting .250 with a .789 OPS. He's only 18% rostered, but he could get sent back down when Kirilloff comes up.

hit his first career home run and it came off a lefty. He's now batting .250 with a .789 OPS. He's only 18% rostered, but he could get sent back down when Kirilloff comes up. Rays 2B/SS Vidal Brujan added another home run and steal on Wednesday -- he's now up to six homers and four bags -- that's the kind of power/speed profile we're talking about here. My guess is that he'll arrive in the majors before SS Wander Franco .

added another home run and steal on Wednesday -- he's now up to six homers and four bags -- that's the kind of power/speed profile we're talking about here. My guess is that he'll arrive in the majors before SS . Marlins OF Jesus Sanchez continues to destroy the baseball -- he's now up to seven home runs with a .509 batting average and 1.573 OPS. We had to do a double take to make sure those numbers were correct, and they are.

continues to destroy the baseball -- he's now up to seven home runs with a .509 batting average and 1.573 OPS. We had to do a double take to make sure those numbers were correct, and they are. Let's also show a little love to Braves OF Drew Waters, who is batting over .300 at Triple-A with three home runs and five steals. The Braves are currently running Guillermo Heredia out in CF -- how long can that last?

Redrafting the first two rounds

For a more in-depth breakdown of Scott's two-round redraft knowing everything we know now, you will find it in here.

Round 1

Braves OF Ronald Acuna

Nationals OF Juan Soto

Dodgers OF Mookie Betts

Yankees SP Gerrit Cole

Nationals SS Trea Turner

Mets SP Jacob deGrom

Indians SP Shane Bieber

Indians 3B Jose Ramirez

Rockies SS Trevor Story

Braves 1B Freddie Freeman

Blue Jays 1B Vlad Guerrero Jr.

Dodgers SP Trevor Bauer

Round 2

Padres SS Fernando Tatis

Padres SP Yu Darvish

Nationals SP Max Scherzer

Phillies OF Bryce Harper

Angels DH/SP Shohei Ohtani

Rays SP Tyler Glasnow

Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts

Red Sox OF JD Martinez

Padres 3B Manny Machado

Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette

Brewers SP Brandon Woodruff

Brewers OF Christian Yelich

Just missed from Scott: Dodgers OF Cody Bellinger, Astros 3B Alex Bregman, Brewers SP Corbin Burnes, Twins OF Byron Buxton, Reds OF Nick Castellanos, Yankees OF Aaron Judge

Just missed from me: Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers, Cardinals SP Jack Flaherty, Dodgers SP Walker Buehler

Week 9 sleeper hitters

*Rostered in fewer than 75% of leagues.

Best hitter matchups next week

Mariners @OAK3, TEX4 Athletics SEA3, LAA4 White Sox STL3, BAL4 Pirates CHC3, COL3 Indians @DET4, TOR3

Worst hitter matchups next week

Astros LAD2, SD3 Red Sox ATL2, MIA3 Tigers CLE4, NYY3 Nationals CIN3, MIL3 Padres @MIL4, @HOU3

