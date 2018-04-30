Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6 include Brandon Belt, Teoscar Hernandez

Week 6: Two-start pitchers | Podcast | Prospects Report

Ooh, I really like these.

I know I'm supposed to like my sleeper picks equally, like they're my children or something, but I'll be honest: Most of the time, I'm faking it. The powers that be say I need to come up with 10 every week, so I scratch and claw for something that sounds well-reasoned and pure. But I don't want to start those bums. Owned in less than 80 percent of leagues means owned on the diamond, amirite?

I'm amazed how often it works out.

But these? These are my heart's desire, the offspring of not just research and reason but a third entity: belief. These aren't just "the best of what's out there," they're the best ... of what's out there.

Which isn't to say my approach has changed. These players stand out mostly for their matchups, splits or recent performance. It just so happens that many of them figure to be useful beyond even this week.

So while the vast majority of your roster is still undroppable, you can afford to act a little more aggressively with these particular names if you're not liking the look of your lineup.

Best hitter matchups for Week 6

1. Indians TEX3, TOR2, @NYY3

2. Blue Jays @MIN3, @CLE2, @TB3

3. Twins TOR3, @CHW4

4. Reds MIL3, MIA3

5. Orioles @LAA3, @OAK3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 6

1. Diamondbacks LAD4, HOU3

2. Yankees @HOU4, CLE3

3. Braves @NYM3, SF3

4. Rangers @CLE3, BOS4

5. Cardinals CHW2, CHC3