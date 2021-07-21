It was the best of rehab outings, it was the worst of rehab outings -- namely because it was two different rehab outings.

Chris Sale and Carlos Carrasco, each making their way back from injury, each made their second rehab start Tuesday. Sale's went swimmingly. He allowed no hits while striking out six over 3 2/3 innings, his fastball peaking at 98 mph. Carrasco's not so much. He allowed five runs on three homers in 1 2/3 innings.

There was more pressure on Carrasco to perform, frankly, given the talk of him potentially being activated for this weekend. His recovery from a torn hamstring doesn't need to be as painstaking as Sale's from Tommy John surgery, but still, the Mets are probably rethinking his timetable now.

Carlos Carrasco SP • 2020 season ERA 2.91 WHIP 1.21 INN 68 BB 27 K 82

Which isn't to say you should expunge Carrasco so that he doesn't corrupt the rest of your team. The point of a rehab assignment is the process, not the results, and since there haven't been any reports of further injury or diminished stuff, there may be nothing to make of this outing at all. It may be no more than a speed bump on Carrasco's road back to the majors.

But it's certainly not what you'd like to see, and if you're debating whether to add Carrasco or Sale on a site other than CBS, it tips the scale more in Sale's favor even though he theoretically has the tougher road back.

Chris Sale SP • 2019 season ERA 4.40 WHIP 1.09 INN 147.1 BB 37 K 218

We know now that Sale's clunky 2019 was afflicted by injury, but he was an ace as bankable as Max Scherzer before then, compiling a 2.89 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 10.9 K/9 over the first nine years of his career. Maybe fresh off Tommy John surgery, he won't go seven innings every time out, but it's not a stretch to say he could be your best pitcher otherwise, provided he doesn't suffer a Noah Syndergaard-level setback.

Of course, if you do play on CBS, both Carrasco and Sale are already more than 80 percent rostered, meaning you may have to settle for one of these players instead ...