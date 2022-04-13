Well, that's it. We already know who the breakout pitcher of 2022 will be. There can be no answer other than Jesus Luzardo after the way he pitched Tuesday at the Angels.

What, you say it's just one start? That we've seen flashes from him before? That we have a whole season still to figure it out? Good points, all, but I submit the following counterpoint:

Jesus Luzardo SP MIA Miami • #44 • Age: 24 Tuesday at Angels INN 5 H 2 ER 1 BB 1 K 12

Flashes? Not this time. That, friends and neighbors, is the start of something special.

Consider the surrounding circumstances. Luzardo appears to have made the adjustment we all thought he needed to make to live up to his potential, leaning more on his offspeed stuff. Specifically, he threw his curveball 50 percent of the time in this one, and it was responsible for 12 of his 18 whiffs (on just 76 total pitches -- a ridiculous rate regardless of which ones he's throwing). So yeah, exactly what we wanted to see from him.

But it gets better. The 24-year-old showed up to camp throwing about 2 mph harder than last year and carried it over into his season debut, peaking at 99 mph. If his fastball, which is what's held him back in the past, becomes a weapon in its own right and he's learned to optimize his pitch selection, then we could be looking at a breakthrough of Carlos Rodon proportions.

And to think the Athletics gave up Luzardo for just two months of Starling Marte.

The trajectory would be similar to Lucas Giolito, a former top pitching prospect who saw his ERA climb over 6.00 in his sophomore season before putting it all together the following year. The Marlins seemed like the perfect organization to unlock Luzardo's potential given their recent track record with young pitchers, and now we're seeing it.

Unfortunately, the left-hander is already rostered in 77 percent of CBS Sports leagues, so it would be something of a miracle if he's still available in yours. Adding him is a must if he is -- I've moved him up to 37th in my rest-of-season pitcher rankings -- but if not, there are a couple other pitchers showing early signs of a breakout.

Side note: If you play on some site other than CBS, where he's already 89 percent rostered, check to make sure Alex Cobb isn't available. Like Luzardo, he enjoyed a big jump in velocity in his season debut, potentially unlocking more strikeout potential.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.