After so many of us spent the past several weeks looking out for Jo Adell to replace Mike Trout, the Angels ran an end-around and brought up Brandon Marsh instead.

He's a prospect in his own right, though the conventional rank lists may have overrated him for our purposes due to his defense and athleticism. Baseball America had the most favorable outlook coming into the year, placing him 38th among its top 100, but even MLB.com had him 53rd. I think of him more as a fringe top-100 guy than the fringe top-10 guy Adell is, but now that he's actually up, it's his performance that will count for more than any preseason ranking.

It was his performance at Triple-A, at least since returning from a bout with shoulder inflammation that ultimately propelled Marsh to the majors. In eight games, he hit .382 (13 for 34) with two homers, two triples, two doubles and a stolen base. That stretch followed a similar productive four-game rehab stint in Rookie ball, giving him a combined .417 batting average and 1.273 OPS in 12 games since recovering from the injury.

And given the Angels' inability to field a competitive outfield between injuries to Trout, Justin Upton and Dexter Fowler (who, it's worth noting, ain't coming back), Marsh should get a long, long first look.

Long enough that he should be an automatic pickup in Fantasy Baseball? Or would a better use of your free agent capital be Josiah Gray, a Dodgers pitching prospect rumored to be making his debut Tuesday Or is some other top performer from the first series of the second half screaming to be added?

Let's break it down ...

