Tanner Bibee SP CLE Cleveland • Age: 24 Rostered 25% 2023 Minors ERA 1.76 WHIP 1.04 INN 15.1 BB 8 K 19 Let's say Tanner Bibee is called up Wednesday, as rumored, and dominates. Well, there's still no certainty he sticks around for the Guardians given that they have five healthy starters already. But they could stand to upgrade from both Peyton Battenfield and Zac Plesac, and it's even possible Bibee overtakes Logan Taylor Allen, who himself had a strong debut. He's considered the better prospect of the two, after all, taking off last year with a 2.17 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 between two levels. Most impressive were his 1.8 walks per nine innings. There are a lot of unknowns here, but there won't be many pitching prospects called up in 2023 with a higher stature than Bibee, making him worth a flier in the hope you strike gold.

Brandon Drury 2B LAA L.A. Angels • #23 • Age: 30 Rostered 50% 2023 Stats AVG .227 HR 3 OPS .673 AB 75 BB 3 K 25 I wouldn't consider Brandon Drury to be a high-priority pickup yet, but it's worth pointing out that he seems to be coming around after a dreadful 12-for-67 (.179) start, going 5 for 8 with two homers and a triple in his past two games. His triple Tuesday was hit 110 mph, which is a threshold unreached by 75 percent of the league so far. The power is legitimate, in other words, even though he no doubt benefited from his time in Cincinnati last year. The favorable venue was largely credited for his breakthrough 28-homer campaign, which is why so many probably bailed on him already. It remains to be seen how he fares in this follow-up season, but with eligibility at third, second and first base, he remains awfully interesting.

Josiah Gray SP WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 25 Rostered 34% Tuesday at Mets INN 6 H 4 ER 0 BB 1 K 9 Josiah Gray's latest start Tuesday at the Mets was by far his best of the season. He struck out nine over seven shutout innings, piling up 20 swinging strikes. What's odd about the performance is he went back to using his fastball prominently (45 percent of the time) after treating it like a secondary pitch in his first few turns. Historically, it's been hit hard, and so turning to it again is a dangerous move for a pitcher who allowed a league-high 38 homers last year. It yielded just an 83.5 mph average exit velocity Tuesday, though, and Gray has now allowed just one home run in his past four starts. If he can keep it going, whether relying on the fastball or not, there's clearly upside to dream on.

Jarren Duran CF BOS Boston • #16 • Age: 26 Rostered 23% 2023 Stats AVG .387 HR 1 SB 2 OPS 1.062 AB 31 K 11 Jarren Duran's third try at sticking in the majors is so far going as well as it possibly could. The latest triumph came Tuesday, when he went 3 for 4 with his fifth double and first home run, which just so happened to be a grand slam. The exit velocities have been more impressive than those we've seen in the past (with all four of Tuesday's batted balls exceeding 96 mph and two exceeding 106), and yet Duran's best attribute remains his speed. His strikeout rate is a bit bloated, and he has yet to start against a left-hander, both of which keep him out of the discussion in three-outfielder leagues. But in five-outfielder leagues, there may be something to see here.

Griffin Canning SP LAA L.A. Angels • #47 • Age: 26 Rostered 17% Tuesday vs. Athletics INN 5 H 4 ER 3 BB 2 K 7 You'd be forgiven for not knowing much about Griffin Canning after he missed most of the last two years with back issues, but he showed good bat-missing skills when he was first breaking in for the Angels in 2019. And now he's showing them again through three starts this year. The overall results have been so-so, mostly because he has yet to go six innings, but after collecting his first win Tuesday with five solid innings against the Athletics, his swinging-strike rate now sits at 16.7 percent. That's like Gerrit Cole-level, a mark that would put Canning in rare company if he can sustain it. And he probably can't, but again, he's shown big swing-and-miss ability before, with his slider and hard changeup standing out in particular. It's time to take him seriously again.