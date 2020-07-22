Watch Now: Underrated Position Players ( 3:03 )

You're not already straining for a fill-in hitter in Week 1, are you? Well, maybe it's been months since you drafted. That kind of year.

I won't judge, but I do need clarity on one point: What do you mean by Week 1? Do you mean just opening weekend, as in a four-day scoring period before beginning Week 2 on Monday? Or is it all one big 11-day scoring period?

Kind of changes the outlook for ... well, every hitter, so it's important to know. I tell you what: I'll give you sleepers for both. We'll start with the shorter four-day period since it's the CBS Sports default.

A quick caveat: You only turn to the sleeper when you don't already have a stud. I don't want to hear about anyone sitting Nick Castellanos for Wil Myers, OK?

Best hitter matchups for short Week 1

1. Dodgers SF3

2. Red Sox BAL3

3. Indians KC3

4. Phillies MIA3

5. Astros SEA3

Worst hitter matchups for short Week 1

1. Yankees @WAS3

2. Royals @CLE3

3. Tigers @CIN3

4. Mariners @HOU3

5. Rockies @TEX3

Best hitter matchups for long Week 1

1. Padres ARI4, @SF3, @COL3

2. Orioles @BOS3, @MIA2, MIA2, TB3

3. Dodgers SF4, @HOU2, @ARI4

4. Athletics LAA4, COL2, @SEA3

5. Rays TOR3, ATL2, @ATL2, @BAL3

Worst hitter matchups for long Week 1

1. Giants @LAD4, SD3, TEX3

2. Blue Jays @TB3, @WAS2, WAS2, PHI3

3. Diamondbacks @SD4, @TEX2, @LAD4

4. Rockies @TEX3, @OAK2, SD3

5. Mariners @HOU4, @LAA3, OAK3