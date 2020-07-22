You're not already straining for a fill-in hitter in Week 1, are you? Well, maybe it's been months since you drafted. That kind of year.
I won't judge, but I do need clarity on one point: What do you mean by Week 1? Do you mean just opening weekend, as in a four-day scoring period before beginning Week 2 on Monday? Or is it all one big 11-day scoring period?
Kind of changes the outlook for ... well, every hitter, so it's important to know. I tell you what: I'll give you sleepers for both. We'll start with the shorter four-day period since it's the CBS Sports default.
A quick caveat: You only turn to the sleeper when you don't already have a stud. I don't want to hear about anyone sitting Nick Castellanos for Wil Myers, OK?
His high-contact bat should play well against the mushy arms the Orioles are running out there.
I'm not sure in what leagues he isn't already a starter, but the percentage is what it is. We'll see if he's truly a full-timer this year.
Paul DeJong SS
STL St. Louis • #11 • Age: 26
Remember the kind of start he got off to last year? An opening series against the Pirates could bring out his power bat.
Nick Solak DH
TEX Texas • #15 • Age: 25
The playing time should be there with Willie Calhoun ailing, and the Rockies pitching staff doesn't present much of a challenge.
We'll see if he starts against lefties as well as righties, but I'll role the dice on the Reds leadoff hitter against a bottom-of-the-barrel pitching staff.
TEX Texas • #9 • Age: 25
He looked like a transformed hitter in spring training and summer camp and will play more regularly than most catcher-eligible players as the Rangers' primary third baseman.
STL St. Louis • #13 • Age: 34
Will remaking his swing this offseason and settling into the DH spot help Carpenter recapture his form? It's a good matchup to find out.
The Red Sox rotation is depleted right now, and Nunez quietly had 31 homers and 90 RBI last year.
CLE Cleveland • #7 • Age: 30
The sneaky on-base threat will bat leadoff for the Indians most days, and the team could pile up runs against the Royals pitching staff.
Jose Peraza 2B
BOS Boston • #3 • Age: 26
He made headlines with his new swing in summer camp, earning an everyday role in the process, and he might run a bit, too.
Best hitter matchups for short Week 1
1. Dodgers SF3
2. Red Sox BAL3
3. Indians KC3
4. Phillies MIA3
5. Astros SEA3
Worst hitter matchups for short Week 1
1. Yankees @WAS3
2. Royals @CLE3
3. Tigers @CIN3
4. Mariners @HOU3
5. Rockies @TEX3
Seriously, the guy hit .307 with an .895 OPS as a part-timer last year, so if he is truly an everyday player now, it almost doesn't matter that the matchups are as good as they are.
Things get a little tougher after the opening Orioles series, but the Red Sox will get mostly the back end of the Mets and Yankees rotations.
Wil Myers LF
SD San Diego • #4 • Age: 29
The Padres are the only team visiting Coors Field this week, and the matchups are favorable all around once they get past the first three in the Diamondbacks rotation.
Gio Urshela 3B
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #29 • Age: 28
The matchups are nothing special, but kind of like J.D. Davis, I think Urshela will quickly emerge as a must-start player. I wouldn't shy away from him here.
Adam Eaton RF
WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 31
A high on-base guy batting in the upper third of the lineup for the defending World Series champions is never a bad play.
Amed Rosario SS
NYM N.Y. Mets • #1 • Age: 24
The Red Sox rotation is depleted right now, and the Braves are pretty thin on the back end, too.
NYM N.Y. Mets • #52 • Age: 34
The reports on Yoenis Cespedes and his surgically repaired legs ranged from cautious to glowing in summer camp, but it sounds like he'll be able to play enough to take advantage of these matchups.
SD San Diego • #2 • Age: 23
The Padres have entrusted him with the everyday center field job, and the minor-league numbers back up their decision. We'll see if he takes advantage of these matchups.
Six games against the Tigers pitching staff? The guy knows how to put the ball in play and should be in a position to score bunches of runs.
It's seven great matchups to open the week for a player who could provide some cheap power.
Best hitter matchups for long Week 1
1. Padres ARI4, @SF3, @COL3
2. Orioles @BOS3, @MIA2, MIA2, TB3
3. Dodgers SF4, @HOU2, @ARI4
4. Athletics LAA4, COL2, @SEA3
5. Rays TOR3, ATL2, @ATL2, @BAL3
Worst hitter matchups for long Week 1
1. Giants @LAD4, SD3, TEX3
2. Blue Jays @TB3, @WAS2, WAS2, PHI3
3. Diamondbacks @SD4, @TEX2, @LAD4
4. Rockies @TEX3, @OAK2, SD3
5. Mariners @HOU4, @LAA3, OAK3