You're here because you want to stream some pitchers. It's a new level of desperation, doing so in Week 1, but I get it. Strange times.

Here's my question: What do you mean by Week 1?

You'd think it would be straightforward enough, right? But with the season beginning on a Thursday, do you section off the four-day weekend and start fresh on Monday, or do you fold it in for a massive, 11-day scoring period?

The default setting for CBS Sports leagues is the former, but the hallmark of CBS Sports leagues is customization. So if you like your scoring periods plus-sized, I have you covered there, too.

We'll begin with the four-day variety, though.