You're here because you want to stream some pitchers. It's a new level of desperation, doing so in Week 1, but I get it. Strange times.

Here's my question: What do you mean by Week 1?

You'd think it would be straightforward enough, right? But with the season beginning on a Thursday, do you section off the four-day weekend and start fresh on Monday, or do you fold it in for a massive, 11-day scoring period?

The default setting for CBS Sports leagues is the former, but the hallmark of CBS Sports leagues is customization. So if you like your scoring periods plus-sized, I have you covered there, too. 

We'll begin with the four-day variety, though.

Sleeper pitchers for short Week 1 (July 23-26)
headshot-image
Alex Wood SP
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #57 • Age: 29
Matchup
vs. SF
OWNED
69%
He should be fully stretched out, and an increase in velocity this offseason has us hoping for big things.
headshot-image
Ross Stripling RP
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #68 • Age: 30
Matchup
vs. SF
OWNED
45%
The swingman is entrusted with a full-time rotation spot this year and has a cush matchup right off the top.
headshot-image
Corbin Burnes RP
MIL Milwaukee • #39 • Age: 25
Matchup
at CHC
OWNED
18%
The talk of summer camp with his high-octane fastball and power slider, Burnes is worth putting to the test right away.
headshot-image
Adrian Houser SP
MIL Milwaukee • #37 • Age: 27
Matchup
at CHC
OWNED
48%
The ground-ball specialist with some bat-missing ability excelled in a starting role down the stretch last year.
headshot-image
Garrett Richards SP
SD San Diego • #43 • Age: 32
Matchup
vs. ARI
OWNED
34%
He's back from a multi-year bout with injuries and looking to re-establish himself as a must-start option after a strong camp.
headshot-image
Matt Shoemaker SP
TOR Toronto • #34 • Age: 33
Matchup
at TB
OWNED
33%
Not the most favorable matchup, but he works efficiently and should provide length, perhaps even dominating if his splitter is on.
headshot-image
Nathan Eovaldi SP
BOS Boston • #17 • Age: 30
Matchup
vs. BAL
OWNED
43%
Some experimentation with breaking balls has generated preseason buzz for this perennial tease. Can't go wrong with the matchup.
headshot-image
Vince Velasquez SP
PHI Philadelphia • #21 • Age: 28
Matchup
vs. MIA
OWNED
12%
His new cutter showed real promise in camp, and the matchup should make for an easy landing if things don't go as planned.
headshot-image
Dakota Hudson SP
STL St. Louis • #43 • Age: 25
Matchup
vs. PIT
OWNED
52%
He's not someone you'll want to trust in long-term, but he'll keep the ball on the ground against a team with few sluggers.
headshot-image
Adam Wainwright SP
STL St. Louis • #50 • Age: 38
Matchup
vs. PIT
OWNED
28%
The matchup is good, right? It's a four-day scoring period, so we're running out of options.
Sleeper pitchers for long Week 1 (July 23-Aug. 2)
headshot-image
Alex Wood SP
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #57 • Age: 29
Matchups
vs. SF, at ARI
OWNED
69%
The second matchup isn't as good as a first, but this could be the week Wood emerges as a must-start pitcher.
headshot-image
Ross Stripling RP
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #68 • Age: 30
Matchups
vs. SF, at ARI
OWNED
45%
It's just as true for Stripling as it is for Wood. Both have been must-start pitchers in the past and have a tremendous supporting cast.
headshot-image
Corbin Burnes RP
MIL Milwaukee • #39 • Age: 25
Matchups
at CHC, vs. STL
OWNED
18%
This list is looking familiar, right? The matchups are nothing special for Burnes, but the skills could be.
headshot-image
Adrian Houser SP
MIL Milwaukee • #37 • Age: 27
Matchups
at CHC, vs. STL
OWNED
48%
I mentioned he excelled in a starting role down the stretch last year. It was to the tune of a 3.28 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 over his final 12 starts.
headshot-image
Matt Shoemaker SP
TOR Toronto • #34 • Age: 33
Matchups
at TB, vs. WAS
OWNED
33%
The second matchup doesn't look any better for Shoemaker, but I just trust him so much more than most of the other available pitchers. Get used to seeing him in this space.
headshot-image
Nathan Eovaldi SP
BOS Boston • #17 • Age: 30
Matchups
vs. BAL, vs. MIA
OWNED
43%
If you're fully buying into the new curveball, you're putting Eovaldi even higher on this list with those matchups.
headshot-image
Vince Velasquez SP
PHI Philadelphia • #21 • Age: 28
Matchups
vs. MIA, at TOR
OWNED
12%
Two strong matchups (with the Blue Jays now playing in a pitcher's park) makes him awfully hard to pass up after the camp he just had.
headshot-image
J.A. Happ SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #33 • Age: 37
Matchups
at PHI, vs. BOS
OWNED
64%
The matchups are nothing special, but I think he's just undervalued coming off a down season. His supporting cast has a chance to bail him out even if I'm wrong.
headshot-image
Anibal Sanchez SP
WAS Washington • #19 • Age: 36
Matchups
vs. TOR, at MIA
OWNED
66%
Though it defies reason, Sanchez has been a steady rotation presence for a contender in back-to-back years, and he at least has one terrific matchup this week.
headshot-image
Anthony DeSclafani SP
CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 30
Matchups
vs. CHC, at DET
OWNED
52%
He kept his ERA under 4.00 last year with more than a strikeout per inning, so you'll take a two-start week with a matchup against the Tigers.