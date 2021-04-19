It's too late for you and Akil Baddoo. With a roster percentage of 79, he's finally priced himself out of the sleeper hitter conversation.

But since he's been a fixture in this space to this point, it feels wrong to exclude him for the week he has his most favorable matchups yet, going against the Pirates and Royals.

If he did still qualify, he'd be No. 1 on this list. As it is, I have to come up with new recommendations, all rostered in less than 75 percent in CBS Sports leagues.

10 Sleeper hitters for Week 4 (April 19-25) Wilson Ramos C DET Detroit • Age: 33 Matchups PIT3, KC3 ROSTERED 56% He was leading the league in homers before Ronald Acuna zoomed past him, and his quality of contact has been off the charts. Catchers are pretty interchangeable apart from the handful at the top, and it's not like he's been some scrub over the years. Jazz Chisholm 2B MIA Miami • #70 • Age: 23 Matchups BAL2, @SF4 ROSTERED 48% So far, he's managed the strike zone well enough to capitalize on his power and speed, and he'll get to feast on pitchers like Matt Harvey, Bruce Zimmermann and Alex Wood this week. Joey Votto 1B CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 37 Matchups ARI3, @STL3 ROSTERED 53% He's making a concerted effort to drive the ball this year after selling out for contact the past couple, and though it's not reflected in his numbers yet, the Statcast data says that's about to change. Adam Eaton RF CHW Chi. White Sox • #12 • Age: 32 Matchups @BOS1, @CLE2, TEX3 ROSTERED 73% His rostership is surprisingly high in CBS Sports leagues, but he has been productive batting first or second for the White Sox and should play every game with six righties on the schedule. Jeimer Candelario 3B DET Detroit • #46 • Age: 27 Matchups PIT3, KC3 ROSTERED 59% So far, Jeimer Candelario has picked up where he left off in 2020, piling up multi-hit games, and the matchups should allow him to keep it going another week. Andrew McCutchen LF PHI Philadelphia • #22 • Age: 34 Matchups SF3, @COL3 ROSTERED 70% It's been a slow start for the Phillies leadoff hitter, but a series at Coors Field might be enough to get him going. He's been taking his walks, if nothing else. Bobby Dalbec 1B BOS Boston • #29 • Age: 25 Matchups CHW1, TOR2, SEA4 ROSTERED 53% He's been consumed by strikeouts so far, but between the eight home runs he hit last September and the seven he hit this spring, we know he's capable of going off. The Red Sox have the best matchups of any team this week, and four of the pitchers on tap are lefties. Phillip Evans 3B PIT Pittsburgh • #25 • Age: 28 Matchups @DET3, @MIN3 ROSTERED 34% This early-season surprise's expected stats look just as promising as his actual ones thanks to a high hard-hit rate and low strikeout rate. He'll get mostly the back end of the Tigers and Twins rotations. Adam Duvall RF MIA Miami • #14 • Age: 32 Matchups BAL2, @SF4 ROSTERED 18% His recent two-homer, seven-RBI game hopefully signals he's on the right side of streaky, and he's in line to face a bunch of homer-prone pitchers this week. Renato Nunez 1B DET Detroit • #55 • Age: 27 Matchups PIT3, KC3 ROSTERED 8% A 30-homer man with the Orioles two years ago, he found his power stroke immediately upon stepping in for Miguel Cabrera. He's so widely available that he's the sort of sleeper pick that works for basically all leagues.

Best hitter matchups for Week 4

1. Red Sox CHW1, TOR2, SEA4

2. Phillies SF3, @COL3

3. Tigers PIT3, KC3

4. Marlins BAL2, @SF4

5. Astros @COL2, LAA4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 4

1. Yankees ATL2, @CLE4

2. Padres MIL3, @LAD4

3. Rangers @LAA3, @CHW3

4. Indians CHW2, NYY4

5. Dodgers @SEA2, SD4