Watch Now: Should Yankees Be Worried By Paxton And Happ? ( 2:02 )

The amount of rotation upheaval through the first three weeks has been extraordinarily high. From rampant injuries to rearranged roles to entire series being canceled, we should know by now that the 2020 season isn't going to make anything easy.

And it's of particular significance when selecting which pitchers to start. Sleepers like the ones depicted here are often only worthwhile because of where their start falls, putting them in line for a favorable matchup or a two-start week. But if you can't rely on the schedule to hold or for turns to remain in line, what good is a sleeper pick?

Case in point: The Cardinals had two more series canceled over the weekend, which not only impacts their rotation, but also the Cubs' and Pirates' rotations. It's the sort of thing that could happen mid-week as well.

So, important reminder: It's never a bad idea to just play your best players and let the matchups fall where they may, and for this year in particular, you should probably be doing more of it.

Based on what we can surmise right now, though, here are my 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 4 (Aug. 10-16). All are rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.