Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in point leagues, where volume is a higher priority, and it's indicated in the tiers below.

Note that the three-game series between the Twins and Athletics at the start of the week is up in the air because of the Twins' recent COVID-19 outbreak. If a doubleheader is played Tuesday as planned, then Jesus Luzardo figures to be a two-start pitcher as well. Out of an abundance of caution, though, I've removed him from these rankings.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 4 (April 19-25):

Must-start, all formats
1
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
TEX
Texas
2
B. Woodruff SP MIL Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
3
H. Ryu SP TOR Hyun-Jin Ryu SP TOR
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
4
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
5
L. Castillo SP CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
STL
St. Louis
6
J. Musgrove SP SD Joe Musgrove SP SD
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
7
D. Bundy SP LAA Dylan Bundy SP LAA
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
HOU
Houston
8
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
Sleepers and questionables
9
K. Gausman SP SF Kevin Gausman SP SF
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
MIA
Miami
10
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
11
D. May SP LAD Dustin May SP LAD
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
SD
San Diego
12
N. Eovaldi SP BOS Nathan Eovaldi SP BOS
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
13
E. Rodriguez SP BOS Eduardo Rodriguez SP BOS
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
14
J. Taillon SP NYY Jameson Taillon SP NYY
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
15
T. Walker SP NYM Taijuan Walker SP NYM
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
WAS
Washington
Better left for points leagues
16
C. Paddack SP SD Chris Paddack SP SD
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
17
M. Fulmer RP DET Michael Fulmer RP DET
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
18
D. Duffy SP KC Danny Duffy SP KC
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
DET
Detroit
19
J. Ross SP WAS Joe Ross SP WAS
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
20
J. Arrieta SP CHC Jake Arrieta SP CHC
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
No thanks
21
T. Anderson SP PIT Tyler Anderson SP PIT
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
22
K. Arihara SP TEX Kohei Arihara SP TEX
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
23
J. Fleming SP TB Josh Fleming SP TB
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
24
N. Neidert SP MIA Nick Neidert SP MIA
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
SF
San Francisco
25
C. Anderson SP PHI Chase Anderson SP PHI
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
COL
Colorado
26
M. Harvey SP BAL Matt Harvey SP BAL
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
OAK
Oakland