Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in point leagues, where volume is a higher priority, and it's indicated in the tiers below.

Note that the three-game series between the Twins and Athletics at the start of the week is up in the air because of the Twins' recent COVID-19 outbreak. If a doubleheader is played Tuesday as planned, then Jesus Luzardo figures to be a two-start pitcher as well. Out of an abundance of caution, though, I've removed him from these rankings.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 4 (April 19-25):