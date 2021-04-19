Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in point leagues, where volume is a higher priority, and it's indicated in the tiers below.
Note that the three-game series between the Twins and Athletics at the start of the week is up in the air because of the Twins' recent COVID-19 outbreak. If a doubleheader is played Tuesday as planned, then Jesus Luzardo figures to be a two-start pitcher as well. Out of an abundance of caution, though, I've removed him from these rankings.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 4 (April 19-25):
|1
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
|
@
|
vs
|2
B. Woodruff SP MIL Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
|
@
|
@
|3
|4
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
|
@
|
vs
|5
L. Castillo SP CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|6
J. Musgrove SP SD Joe Musgrove SP SD
|
vs
|
@
|7
|8
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|9
K. Gausman SP SF Kevin Gausman SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|10
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|11
|12
N. Eovaldi SP BOS Nathan Eovaldi SP BOS
|
vs
|
vs
|13
E. Rodriguez SP BOS Eduardo Rodriguez SP BOS
|
vs
|
vs
|14
J. Taillon SP NYY Jameson Taillon SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|15
T. Walker SP NYM Taijuan Walker SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|16
C. Paddack SP SD Chris Paddack SP SD
|
vs
|
@
|17
M. Fulmer RP DET Michael Fulmer RP DET
|
vs
|
vs
|18
|19
|20
J. Arrieta SP CHC Jake Arrieta SP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|21
T. Anderson SP PIT Tyler Anderson SP PIT
|
@
|
@
|22
K. Arihara SP TEX Kohei Arihara SP TEX
|
@
|
@
|23
J. Fleming SP TB Josh Fleming SP TB
|
@
|
vs
|24
N. Neidert SP MIA Nick Neidert SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|25
C. Anderson SP PHI Chase Anderson SP PHI
|
vs
|
@
|26